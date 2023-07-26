Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Western Construction Group and Western Waterproofing Co. to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Edelman Liesen & Myers on behalf of a former general superintendent who was allegedly terminated after taking FMLA leave due to alcoholism. The case is 4:23-cv-00528, Stevens v. Western Waterproofing Co. Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 26, 2023, 4:48 PM