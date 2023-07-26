Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Western Construction Group and Western Waterproofing Co. to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Edelman Liesen & Myers on behalf of a former general superintendent who was allegedly terminated after taking FMLA leave due to alcoholism. The case is 4:23-cv-00528, Stevens v. Western Waterproofing Co. Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 26, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

R J Stevens

defendants

Western Construction Group, Inc.

Western Waterproofing Company of America

Western Waterproofing Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination