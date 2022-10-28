Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Genesee Valley Presbyterian Nursing Center d/b/a Kirkhaven to New York Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of Clifton Stevens, as proposed administrator of the Estate of Rose Belding, accuses the defendant of negligence in providing care to Belding, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's nursing home facility. The case is 6:22-cv-06472, Stevens v. Genesee Valley Presbyterian Nursing Center et al.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 7:15 AM