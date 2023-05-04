Removed To Federal Court

The Arizona Attorney General's Office removed a defamation lawsuit against the Arizona Department of Child Safety to Arizona District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Ryan Rapp Underwood & Pacheco and the Law Offices of Rhonda Neff on behalf of Michelle Stevens, accuses a DCS agent of providing false testimony in an investigative hearing over alleged child molestation, causing the plaintiffs to lose custody of her sons. The case is 2:23-cv-00770, Stevens v. State of Arizona et al.

Government

May 04, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Stevens

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Rhonda Neff PLLC

Ryan Rapp Pacheco & Kelley PLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Arizona, State of

Department of Child Safety

Robert Floring

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Office Of The Attorney General - Phoenix

Arizona Attorney General'S Office

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation