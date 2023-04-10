New Suit - Personal Injury
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers sued the federal government Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, arising from the 2020 Edenville Dam disaster, was filed on behalf of property owners and renters downstream of the dam, who experienced and continue to experience property damage from the negligence of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the operation and monitoring of the Edenville Dam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10819, Stevens et al v. United States of America.
Government
April 10, 2023, 3:59 PM
Plaintiffs
- Azhar Yousif Karoumi
- Barbara Stevens
- Brian Parent
- Carol A. Siegel
- Charles Borchard
- Christopher Ice
- Dalweet Kaur
- Daniel Clarey
- Dennis Borchard
- Emad Karoumi
- Jessica Ice
- John Maddens
- Joshua Gillette
- Judy Clarey
- Kenneth Sieg
- Krystien Gillette
- Lauren Valley
- Mary Wascher
- Matt Mcquaid
- Mike Roberson
- Patrick Worley
- Robert E Witt Revocable Trust
- Ron Wascher
- Ronald Roenicke
- Ronald Young
- Sally Bradley
- Sanford Chamber of Commerce
- Scott Harris
- Shasta Parent
- Stephanie O'Dell
- Thomas Borchard
- Tom McCann Family, L.L.C.
- Troy Valley
- Tylia Maddens
- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll
defendants
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims