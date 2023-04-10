New Suit - Personal Injury

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers sued the federal government Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, arising from the 2020 Edenville Dam disaster, was filed on behalf of property owners and renters downstream of the dam, who experienced and continue to experience property damage from the negligence of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the operation and monitoring of the Edenville Dam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10819, Stevens et al v. United States of America.

April 10, 2023

