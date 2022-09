Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Tuesday removed a class action against State Farm Mutual Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Douglas / Hicks Law on behalf of African American life insurance policy purchasers, contends that State Farm underwriters use a 'race-neutral' formal which underestimates the kidney health of Blacks, thus requiring them to pay higher life insurance policy rates. The case 2:22-cv-06362, Stevens et al v. State Farm Mutual, Inc. et al.