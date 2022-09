Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln Financial Group and North Mississippi Health Services to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, involving life insurance benefits, was filed by Merkel & Cocke on behalf of Misty Fly and Jeremy Stevens. The case is 1:22-cv-00143, Stevens et al v. Lincoln Financial Group, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 8:08 PM