Iridium Communications, a mobile voice and data satellite communications network, US Bank and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit alleging slander of title Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Gomez Law on behalf of Z Real Estate and Zollie Stevens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02345, Stevens et al v. Isperov et al.

March 29, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Z Real Estate

Zollie Stevens

defendants

Iridium LLC

Afd Realty, Inc

Anatoly Doctorovich

Ani Kamikyan

Boris Dorfman

Compass California , Inc.

Fred Doctorovich

Lending Bee, Inc

Maryia Pakhomava

Paloma Fierro

U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture trustee for Vcc2020 MCI Trust

Velocity Commercial Capital LLC

Vladimer Mikhailovich Isperov

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act