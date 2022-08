Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Trachtman & Trachtman on Monday removed a discrimination lawsuit against Marriott International and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Arthur Kim Law Firm on behalf of Steven Nicolosi, who was allegedly removed from a Marriott hotel while he was suffering from a mental illness. The case is 8:22-cv-01561, Nicolosi v. Marriot International Inc. et al.