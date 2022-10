News From Law.com

The National Law Journal has launched a profile series of plaintiffs bar leaders. Each Q&A takes a personal look at the attorney's career and legacy as well as discuss industry trends. In this edition, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein firm-wide managing partner Steven Fineman discusses post-COVID litigation trends and his firm's decision to open offices abroad. He also talks business strategy and about a new generation of MDL leaders.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

October 17, 2022, 9:00 AM