Steve Benesh, an Austin-based partner at Bracewell, has been touring the state to introduce himself to regional bar associations as the current president of the State Bar of Texas. Benesh became the incoming president in June, but his campaign to become president started long before. While running for the office, Benesh logged about 19,000 miles on his pickup truck crisscrossing the entire state.

August 27, 2024, 2:28 PM