Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon must pay Davidoff Hutcher & Citron nearly $500,000 in outstanding legal fees, a judge has ruled. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth granted the firm's motion for partial summary judgment, finding that Bannon, who was an advisor to ex-President Donald Trump in the White House, had entered into a retainer agreement, received invoices, and did not object to the amounts owed in a timely manner.

July 10, 2023, 2:16 PM

