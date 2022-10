News From Law.com

A Manhattan state court judge on Tuesday said he expects Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, will face trial on money laundering and fraud charges in November 2023. Acting New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Tuesday declined to set an exact date for the trial, telling Bannon's attorneys and prosecutors in the Manhattan DA's Office to discuss the matter in the coming months.

New York

October 04, 2022, 4:46 PM