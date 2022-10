News From Law.com

A Colorado man accused of working with former White House strategist Steve Bannon and two other men to defraud donors through a crowdfunding campaign for a U.S.-Mexico border wall was found guilty Friday by a Manhattan jury. Timothy Shea's first trial, in June, ended in a mistrial after the jury reported it was deadlocked.

District of Columbia

October 28, 2022, 5:30 PM