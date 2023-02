Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against medical billing company ExamWorks LLC to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Dale & Klein on behalf of physician Donnel R. Steuerwald, accuses the defendant of fraudulently overbilling insurance companies on behalf of the plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-00215, Steuerwald v. ExamWorks LLC.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 7:40 PM