Stetson University has selected Benjamin Barros as the next dean of its College of Law, effective July 1. Barros, who has been serving as dean of the University of Toledo College of Law for nearly eight years, will succeed Theresa J. Pulley Radwan, who became interim dean of Stetson Law on June 24, after Michèle Alexandre stepped down to become dean of the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

May 08, 2023, 7:11 PM

