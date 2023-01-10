Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Harris Beach on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against ATR New York LH Inc. d/b/a Atria Park of Great Neck, an assisted living facility, ABC Corporation and ABC Partnership to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Frances Stertz, who passed after contracting COVID-19 due to alleged negligence. The case is 2:23-cv-00140, Stertz v. Atr New York LH, Inc. d/b/a Atria Park of Great Neck et al.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 4:53 AM