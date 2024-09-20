Who Got The Work

Blank Rome partner Kevin M. Passerini has entered an appearance for MCP Holdings Corp. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Alan L. Frank Law Associates on behalf of Robert H. Sterner Jr. The court action accuses MCP of sending a letter to the plaintiff and his new employer that falsely accused Sterner of wrongfully using the company's proprietary information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, is 2:24-cv-02917, Sterner v. MCP Holdings Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2024, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert H. Sterner, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Alan L. Frank Law Associates, Pc.

Defendants

MCP Holdings Corp.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

Nature of Claim: 160/for securities claims