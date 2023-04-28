New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Simmons Hanly Conroy on behalf of Richard Stern, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02659, Stern v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 28, 2023, 9:39 AM

