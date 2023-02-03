Who Got The Work

Samuel I. Portnoy and Christina M. LaBruno of Gibbons have entered appearances for Bitcoin mining data center provider Iris Energy Ltd. and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 14 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose to investors that certain Iris Bitcoin miners were not liable to produce enough cash flow to service their debt financing obligations, and that the company's use of equipment financing agreements to acquire Bitcoin miners was not sustainable. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, is 2:22-cv-07273, Sterling v. Iris Energy Limited et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 03, 2023, 6:45 AM