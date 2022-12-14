New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Bitcoin mining data center provider Iris Energy Ltd. and its top executives. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose to investors that certain Iris Bitcoin miners were not liable to produce enough cash flow to service their debt financing obligations, and that the company's use of equipment financing agreements to acquire Bitcoin miners was not sustainable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07273, Sterling v. Iris Energy Limited et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 14, 2022, 3:14 PM