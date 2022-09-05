Who Got The Work

Eric E. Reed, Stephanie Resnick and Corey M. Scher of Fox Rothschild have entered appearances for Melvin Feiler in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, which centers on a defaulted commercial lease, was filed July 21 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Lucido & Manzella on behalf of Sterling Shopping Center Associates LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar, is 4:22-cv-11676, Sterling Shopping Center Associates, L. L. C. v. Melvin Feiler et al.

Michigan

September 05, 2022, 4:25 AM