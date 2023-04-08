Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Alston & Bird on Friday removed a $20 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against Argus Information and Advisory Services to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Morrison Cohen LLP on behalf of Sterling Select II Advisory LLC, accuses Argus of breaching an agreement for the parties to collaboratively develop a data and analytics product in the sports and entertainment sector. The suit alleges that Argus, a subsidiary of TransUnion, exploited Select for its contacts and ideas and then partnered with other companies to bring those products to market. The case is 1:23-cv-02939, Sterling Select II Advisory LLC v. Argus Information and Advisory Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 08, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Sterling Select II Advisory LLC

defendants

Argus Information and Advisory Services, Inc.

Argus Information and Advisory Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract