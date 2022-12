New Suit - Contract

Von Briesen & Roper and Blank Rome filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Sterling Products d/b/a AEC Inc. The suit targets Lucid Corp. for allegedly failing to pay over $90,000 for equipment purchases and related fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01550, Sterling Products, Inc. d/b/a AEC, Inc. v. Lucid Corporation.



December 27, 2022, 3:48 PM