Who Got The Work

IBM has tapped attorney Alex M. Hagen of Cadwell Sanford Deibert & Garry to fend off a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in South Dakota District Court by the Redstone Law Firm on behalf of Sterling Computers, contends that IBM's use of the 'IBM Sterling' mark has created a likelihood of confusion and has caused irreparable harm to the plaintiff's business and goodwill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange, is 4:23-cv-04150, Sterling Computers Corporation v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

October 26, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Sterling Computers Corporation

Plaintiffs

Redstone Law Firm LLP

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

defendant counsels

Cadwell Sanford Deibert Garry

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims