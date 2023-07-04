New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Michelman & Robinson on behalf of solar power facility constructor Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc., seeks a permanent injunction prohibiting JPMorgan from issuing a $22.7 million letter of credit to beneficiary, Lund Hill Solar LLC. According to the suit, Lund Hill was prohibited from drawing on the JPMorgan letter of credit unless Sterling defaulted on its development obligations under an executed engineering, procurement and construction agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05711, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc. v. J. P. Morgan Chase Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Michelman & Robinson

defendants

J. P. Morgan Chase Bank

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract