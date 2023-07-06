New Suit - Contract

Bank of America NA (BANA) was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir and Michelman & Robinson on behalf of solar power facility constructor Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc., seeks a permanent injunction prohibiting BANA from issuing a $24.34 million letter of credit to beneficiary, Montague. According to the suit, Montague was prohibited from drawing on the BANA letter of credit unless Sterling defaulted on its development obligations under an executed engineering, procurement and construction agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01110, Sterling And Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 06, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Sterling And Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc

Plaintiffs

Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir

Michelman & Robinson

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract