Who Got The Work

David A. Campbell of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Roche Group, a Switzerland-based health care research company, in a pending lawsuit related to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The action, filed Aug. 19 in Indiana Southern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer, brings religious discrimination claims on behalf of a former product manager who contends that his request for an exemption from the vaccine mandate was wrongfully denied. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:22-cv-01654, Sterle v. Roche Diagnostics Corporation.