New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court over their handling of the presale, sale and resale of concert tickets to Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras' Tour. The complaint, filed by Faruqi & Faruqi and Walsh PLLC, accuses the defendants of creating an anticompetitive scheme aimed at eliminating all competition in markets for primary and secondary ticketing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09230, Sterioff v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. et al.