New Suit - Trade Secrets

Stericycle Inc., a provider of medical waste management, sued Allied Holdings Group Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court case, brought by Vedder Price, accuses the defendant of illegally poaching the plaintiff’s customers by falsely representing that it is affiliated with Stericycle. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01322, Stericycle, Inc. v. Allied Holdings Group, LLC.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 12:49 PM