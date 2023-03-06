New Suit - Securities

Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a shareholder derivative complaint naming Generac Holdings Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, which targets certain board members, concerns the 'SnapRS,' a safety feature of the company's 'PWRcell' solar power storing system. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the SnapRS is defective, tending to overheat, melt or catch fire, causing sales partner Pink Energy to lose $155 million and declare bankruptcy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00302, Sterbcow et al v. Jagdfeld et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 06, 2023, 6:59 PM