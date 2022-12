Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Battelle Memorial Institute to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney William Edelblute on behalf of Matthew Allen Sterba and Keely Sterba, contends that Matthew Sterba was wrongfully denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 4:22-cv-05163, Sterba et al v. Battelle Memorial Institute.

Health Care

December 19, 2022, 8:38 PM