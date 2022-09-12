Steptoe Lures Longtime Federal Defender From SDNY | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Steptoe & Johnson has lured a federal defender from the Southern District of New York into its investigations and white-collar defense group. Julia Gatto joined Steptoe as a partner in New York Monday after more than 14 years at the Southern District of New York. Gatto represented nearly 1,000 individuals in her time as a federal defender, in criminal matters ranging from securities fraud and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, to public corruption and health care.

Legal Services

September 12, 2022, 3:38 PM