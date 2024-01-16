Steptoe Launches Houston Office With 24-Lawyer Trial Team Fr...

News From Law.com

Washington, D.C.-based Steptoe LLP launched an office in Houston with 24 lawyers from Houston trial firm Smyser, Kaplan & Veselka, as the Am Law 200 firm responds to client requests for lawyers based in the Houston market.Gwen Renigar, chair of Steptoe, said Houston has been a key item on the firm's strategic plan for quite a while, because it is an important market for a number of the firm's practices and for clients in the energy and transportation sectors.

