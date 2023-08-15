Steptoe Energy Regulatory Partner Jumps to Vinson & Elkins i...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins continues to grow its energy regulatory practice, adding Steptoe & Johnson partner Monique Watson, who formerly worked at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and brings experience in oil and gas pipelines and environmental impacts.Watson, who joined Vinson & Elkins as a partner in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, follows a team of eight energy regulatory litigators who joined in February from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C., and New York,

August 15, 2023, 5:37 PM

