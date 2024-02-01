Steptoe Duo, Including Ex-Puerto Rico Governor, Jumps to Ree...

News From Law.com

Reed Smith has brought on two former Steptoe partners, including former congressman and governor of Puerto Rico Luis Fortuño and global commercial disputes group partner Juliya Arbisman. Fortuño, who served as a partner at Steptoe for 11 years after serving as governor of Puerto Rico from 2009 to 2013, will be part of Reed Smith's Latin America team and regulatory and investigations practice, while Arbisman will reside in the firm's global commercial disputes, international arbitration, and energy and natural resources groups.

