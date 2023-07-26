Steptoe Adds 35 Lawyers and Staff From Stroock | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

The group of lawyers and staff moving from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan to Steptoe & Johnson now includes 35 people, including 27 lawyers and eight business services professionals in New York and Los Angeles. Steptoe confirmed the moves on Wednesday, in a major expansion of its regulatory enforcement, litigation and investigations practices. In an interview, Steptoe chair Gwen Renigar said the group hire was part of a longer-term plan for growth in these areas and the firm is still pushing forward on that strategy.

July 26, 2023, 10:00 AM

