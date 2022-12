News From Law.com International

Steptoe & Johnson has appointed trade partner Renato Antonini into a new role as managing partner of its office in Belgium's capital. He takes over from Ruxandra Cana, who has been in the role since 2018, according to a LinkedIn post from Kathleen M. Van Nuffel, the director of the Brussels office.

Europe

December 06, 2022, 6:31 AM