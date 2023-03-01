Steptoe & Johnson LLP Grows PPE 7% Despite Pre-Paying $20M i...

News From Law.com

Steptoe & Johnson LLP increased equity partner profits by nearly 7% last year in spite of a $20 million prepayment of 2023 expenses. Leaders said the firm's fortuitous financial position comes as a result of plentiful work in litigation, arbitration and the government relations space. Efforts to "professionalize business services departments" at the firm, via investments in C-suite functions and billing staff, have also paid off, according to firm leaders. The firm's revenue grew by 3% to $434.6 million in 2022, while profits per equity partner increased 6.9%.

Legal Services

March 01, 2023, 3:01 PM