New Suit - Contract

Community Roots Academy was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of Stepping Stones Group as successor-in-interest to Futures Education, which provided special education staff to CRA. According to the complaint, CRA violated the parties' contract by soliciting teachers to work directly for the academy after leaving Futures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02286, Stepping Stones Group LLC v. Community Roots Academy.

Education

December 21, 2022, 6:35 PM