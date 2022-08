Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Richardson Whitman Large & Badger on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Maine District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a fire, was filed by Skelton Taintor & Abbott on behalf of Stepping Stones Early Learning Center. The case is 2:22-cv-00255, Stepping Stones Early Learning Center Inc. v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 2:37 PM