Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tucker Elllis on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Otis Worldwide, a manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman on behalf of Denise Stepp, who contends he stepped into an elevator and immediately fell a foot straight down. The case is 2:23-cv-01739, Stepp v. Otis Elevator Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 25, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Denise Stepp

defendants

Otis Elevator Company

defendant counsels

Tucker Elllis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims