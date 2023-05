Who Got The Work

Arch Insurance and Blachowske Truck Line have turned to attorney Michael J. Remondet Jr. of Jeansonne & Remondet to fend off a pending lawsuit. The action, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 17 in Louisiana Western District Court by Jones & Hill on behalf of Karlie Stephenson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:23-cv-00356, Stephenson v. Williams et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Karlie Stephenson

Plaintiffs

Jones & Hill (ob)

Jones & Hill

defendants

Arch Insurance Co

Blachowske Truck Line Inc

Blachowske Truck Line, Inc.

Mendes M Williams

defendant counsels

Jeansonne & Remondet (laf)

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims