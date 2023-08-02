New Suit - Employment

The University of Michigan, the Dean of the University of Michigan School of Nursing and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged gender- and sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. The court case, brought by Nacht & Roumel on behalf of professor and director of the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, Robert Stephenson, contends that the professor was wrongfully placed on administrative leave after he complained of sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11876, Stephenson v. University of Michigan et al.

August 02, 2023, 6:08 PM

Robert Stephenson

Nacht & Roumel, PC

University of Michigan

Laurie McCauley

Patricia Hurn

Robert Ploutz-Snyder

University of Michigan Board of Regents

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination