The University of Michigan, the Dean of the University of Michigan School of Nursing and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged gender- and sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. The court case, brought by Nacht & Roumel on behalf of professor and director of the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, Robert Stephenson, contends that the professor was wrongfully placed on administrative leave after he complained of sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11876, Stephenson v. University of Michigan et al.
Education
August 02, 2023, 6:08 PM