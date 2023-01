Removed To Federal Court

Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Dierdre M. Stephenson on behalf of the Estate of Deana Michelle Bockes. The case is 1:23-cv-00009, Stephenson v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 5:52 PM