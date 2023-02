New Suit

Delta Air Lines was sued Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The court case was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a passenger who claims he was injured when two Delta jets collided on the runway. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00824, Stephenson v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 25, 2023, 7:40 AM