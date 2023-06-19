Who Got The Work

Julia C. Riechert of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Splunk in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, for claims under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, was filed May 4 in California Northern District Court by Pilot Law on behalf of a former remote senior sales engineer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to being a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-02179, Stephenson-Moe v. Splunk, Inc.

June 19, 2023, 4:16 AM

