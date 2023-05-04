New Suit - Employment

Splunk, a producer of software for analyzing big data, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The court case, for claims under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, was brought by Pilot Law on behalf of a former remote senior sales engineer for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to being a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02179, Stephenson-Moe v. Splunk, Inc.

Cybersecurity

May 04, 2023, 1:01 PM

