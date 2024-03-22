Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Boris Feldman and Doru Gavril, senior associate Eunice Leong and associate Olivia Rosen have entered appearances for Instacart and the company's top directors in a pending securities class action. The complaint, which arises from the company's Sept. 2023 IPO, was filed Jan. 25 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP. The suit accuses the defendants of making false statements overstating consumer use and downplaying the company's market competition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:24-cv-00465, Stephens v. Maplebear Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
March 22, 2024, 12:57 PM