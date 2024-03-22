Who Got The Work

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Boris Feldman and Doru Gavril, senior associate Eunice Leong and associate Olivia Rosen have entered appearances for Instacart and the company's top directors in a pending securities class action. The complaint, which arises from the company's Sept. 2023 IPO, was filed Jan. 25 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP. The suit accuses the defendants of making false statements overstating consumer use and downplaying the company's market competition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:24-cv-00465, Stephens v. Maplebear Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 22, 2024, 12:57 PM

Andy Dean Stephens

Pomerantz LLP

Maplebear Inc.

Alan Ramsay

Apoorva Mehta

Barry McCarthy

Daniel Sundheim

Fidji Simo

Frank Slootman

Jeffrey Jordan

Lily Sarafan

Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart

Meredith Kopit Levien

Michael Moritz

Nick Giovanni

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws