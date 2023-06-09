New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Laboratory Corp. of America was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court over its MaterniT prenatal screening test, which purports to detect genetic abnormalities as early as nine weeks into a pregnancy. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the defendant falsely advertises the MaterniT test as ‘highly reliable,’ when the test reports false positive results at a high rate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04266, Stephens v. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Health Care

June 09, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Chelsey Stephens

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct