Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Stacy M. Bunck has entered an appearance for computer software company Harmonia Holdings Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Oct. 23 in Missouri Western District Court by LG Law on behalf of a business development analyst who claims that she was forced to resign in retaliation for not wanting to pursue a romantic or physical relationship with her direct supervisor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, is 4:23-cv-00758, Stephens v. Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC.

Technology

December 07, 2023, 8:17 AM

